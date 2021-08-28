A Cellphone Is Not A Must People!
UNITED STATES—I recently had a conversation with a few family members at a small gathering and we talked about the past. How things used to be simple. When we did not have the internet, there was no social media and the biggest one of them all: no cellphones. Of course, the youngsters thought we were crazy discussing how cellphones are not vital to day-to-day operations. I mean at this family gathering it seemed like everyone was glued to their cellphone and it was not baffling, it was disturbing.www.thesfnews.com
