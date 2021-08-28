Cancel
Here are the names of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan attack

By Andrea Scott
Navy Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Thursday attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 13 U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were “killed as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations,” according to a Saturday press release from the Department of Defense, which released the names of the U.S. troops.

