Here are the names of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan attack

Estimated reading time 10 minutes, 25 seconds. While in Army flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, all prospective helicopter pilots hit a point where they need to rank their airframe. In the conventional Army, there are three main rotary-wing airframes used: Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk. Each platform has various models with their own unique mission sets, and for most Army Aviators the airframe that is assigned in flight school will be what they fly for the rest of their military career.