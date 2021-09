I had a conversation this week with a White Sox fan. Neither one of us was trying to needle the other one too much. Those kinds of conversations are always fun. He was upset that Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal are Cubs. I was disappointed that Craig Kimbrel was acquired by someone who didn’t want him to close. Those kinds of things. For a variety of reasons, it wasn’t one of those times where a Sox fan felt the need to have laughs at just how bad this year’s Cubs are.