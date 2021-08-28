Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The College Hustle

By Staff
thesfnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—Right now, a host of students are getting ready to head back to college or to step onto a college campus for the first time. College life can be scary people when you first step onto that campus and get a taste of independence as an adult. I remember my first days on the campus of Michigan State University where I was absolutely scared to death. I did not know a single soul, it was in the thick of winter, so I already missed half a semester and it was an adjustment living with three other roommates.

www.thesfnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#Etiquette#United States#Roommates#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
Wausau, WIntc.edu

National College Colors Day

Celebrated annually on the Friday before Labor Day, National College Colors Day is a chance to show off your spirit and school pride. Join us today by wearing your Timberwolf logo items and NTC spirit colors (blue, white, grey). Snap a pic and share it to Instagram or Facebook with #collegecolors and @ntctimberwolves for a chance to win a prize.
Glenville, WVWVNews

Glenville State College (West Virginia) prof has artwork published

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Several pieces of art by Glenville State College Associate Professor of English Dr. Marjorie Stewart have been published in the international literary magazine Beyond Words. “My Eyes Could Clearly See” and “Renewal” appeared in the August 2021 issue. “Purple Rose of Glenville” and “Conception” will...
Athens, GARed and Black

How students can navigate side hustles in Athens

As the labor shortage persists, many businesses are looking to hire new employees, and with back-to-school season in full swing, the influx of new and returning students brings promise. However, for college students, especially those unfamiliar with their new home away from home, the job market may be overwhelming and...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

New inaugural associate dean named at the College of Education

The College of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Frankie Santos Laanan as the inaugural associate dean for faculty and student affairs in the College of Education (CoE). Laanan, a Professor in Education, Culture, & Society and Educational Leadership & Policy, is an educational scholar whose research focuses...
EducationKTEN.com

Back To School Favorites For Ela Teachers

Originally Posted On: https://mrsbeers.com/back-to-school-favorites-for-ela-teachers/. 2021 is my 21st back to school season! While I began my teaching career in 1998 (with a few years off staying home with my littlest), every back to school season seems even more exciting than the one before. I began my blog in 2009 as a way to connect with other teachers. I find that I grow as an educator when I get to see the amazing instructional practices and ideas that other teachers are implementing in their classrooms.
Macon, GAmercer.edu

Faculty member establishes endowment to support counseling doctoral students

ATLANTA – Dr. Laurie Lankin, professor emerita of counseling and human sciences in Mercer University’s College of Professional Advancement, recently established the Lankin Endowed Scholarship in Counseling. Inaugural recipients of the Lankin Scholarship are Auvronette Guilbeaux, Latessa Bayonne and Tyann Mosley, who are pursuing the College’s Ph.D. degree in counselor...
Worcester, MAumassmed.edu

UMass Medical School holds first Learners of Color Orientation

The Diversity and Inclusion Office, with support from UMass Medical School student leaders, hosted the first Learners of Color Orientation on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. Students from the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Graduate School of Nursing and School of Medicine attended the event, which included a mixer Friday night at Mezcal Cantina in Worcester for students to get to know one another and a series of workshops on Saturday.
Mental Healthuniversityherald.com

4 Things to Do if College Counseling Is Unavailable

Mental health among college students is a serious and complex problem. According to an Inside Higher Ed study, 65% of students reported having fair or poor mental health. Just in the last decade, the number of anxiety and depression cases almost doubled. The American College Health Association claims that the number of previous depression diagnoses or treatments grew from 9% to 20% in 2009-2019.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Student Applications Now Open for First-Generation Mentoring Program

Are you the first in your family to go to college? You are not alone! First-generation college students make up almost 25 percent of the total U of A undergraduate population, and many faculty and administrators are also first in their family to attend college. The First-Generation Mentoring Program, sponsored...
Educationupenn.edu

Teaching beyond September 11

This month, educators will have to consider how they discuss the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with students who have no living memory of that day or the events that unfolded in the aftermath. Teaching the history of that Tuesday is important. But Penn Graduate School of Education’s Ameena...
New York City, NYuconn.edu

Q&A: Meet the Neag School of Education Dean Jason G. Irizarry

Meet Jason G. Irizarry, Ed.D., who is kicking off his first full academic year as dean of UConn’s Neag School of Education. Irizarry, who grew up in New York City and served as a teacher before pursuing a path to leadership in higher education, was appointed dean for a five-year term in May 2021.
EducationPoets and Quants

11 Myths About Getting Into Harvard Business School

Harvard Business School recently hosted a virtual event called “Busting HBS Myths: A Candid Conversation,” hosted by Chad Losee, a 2013 HBS MBA and the school’s managing director of MBA admissions and financial aid; and Cyril Straughn-Turner, a second-year HBS student and chief admissions ambassador. Together, they busted 11 myths...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

IDOE Developing Student Success Dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education is developing a new framework and dashboard to help monitor the state’s success in educating students and preparing them for life after high school graduation. The IDOE says the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed system hopes to provide a comprehensive view of school and student performance. The Indiana General Assembly directed the IDOE and the State Board of Education to develop a dashboard that “promotes transparency and multiple student measures, including longitudinal measures.”
Birmingham, ALbsc.edu

The Sleep Science Scholar

As a first-year Birmingham-Southern student, Dr. Joe Chandler ’03 began to picture himself as a professor. “I imagined coming back to be like the professors who shaped me – Shane Pitts and Lynne Trench in psychology, Andy Gannon and Jeanette Runquist in biology, Bill Myers in philosophy, John Tatter in English, Pam Venz in photography, and Natalie Davis in political science,” he says.
Elon, NCELON University

Lavender Graduation Ceremony celebrates Class of 2020 LGBTQIA alumni

Members of Elon University’s Class of 2020 gathered in McKinnon Hall Saturday morning to be honored for their achievements in a long-awaited Lavender Graduation ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event sponsored by Elon’s Gender and LGBTQIA Center was held virtually in May 2020. In the early months of the pandemic, the university shifted to online classes and students left campus, with the main Commencement ceremony held online rather than in person.
Northfield, MNSt. Olaf College

Student researchers work to diversify musical canon, curriculum

Since the summer of 2020, there’s been a rise in the performance of repertoire by composers of color at many predominantly white institutions across the country. As this rise is celebrated, it’s also accompanied by a concern that as conversations about the underrepresentation of composers and artists of color slip out of the news cycle, works by these composers and artists may drop out of circulation as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy