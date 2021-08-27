Cancel
Law

NOBLE COUNTY COURT CLERK FILINGS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiled in the office of Hillary Vorndran, Noble County Court Clerk, between April 26, 2021 - August 20, 2021. Civil Administrator of the estate of vs. Taytum Quigley, Darryl Quigley, compsource mutual insurance co, auto negligence. Shannon Anderson vs. Taytum Quigley, Darryl Quigley, compsource mutual insurance co, auto negligence. Stephen Curman vs. Taytum Quigley, Darryl Quigley, compsource…

#Mutual Insurance#Noble County Court#Noble County Court Clerk
Law
Politics
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/3/21

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from August 27 through September 2:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from August 27 through September 2:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD) vs. Juan...
Minnesota StatePope County Tribune

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF POPE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 61-PR-21-303

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 130 East Minnesota – Ste. 309, Glenwood, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 20, 2011, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Stephen A. Elliott, whose address is 11208 182nd Ave., Glenwood, MN 56334, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Mesa County, COwesternslopenow.com

Mesa County Deputy Clerk facing charges

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – Springing from an investigation into creating a hostile work environment for her employees, alleged actions by mesa county deputy clerk Belinda Knisley led to an arrest warrant. Mesa County’s District Attorney says she is charged with crimes of second-degree burglary and cyber-crime,. According to an arrest...
Alliance, OHCanton Repository

Alliance law director appointed to Noble County Court

ALLIANCE – City Law Director Jennifer Arnold will become a judge for the Noble County Court. Arnold, who is a Caldwell native, will begin her new position Sept. 13. She will fill the seat of Judge Lucien Young III, who died in February. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Arnold's appointment in...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Charges filed against deputy clerk

To avoid being arrested and spending a night in jail, Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turned herself in to the Mesa County District Court on Wednesday and was advised of charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor cyber crimes against her in relation to a personnel matter and ongoing investigations of her and her boss, Clerk Tina Peters.
Lawbdb.org

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT & COMPTROLLER NEWS

Clerk's Online Services Available On Your Schedule. Take advantage of the Clerk’s online services when it is convenient for you! You can use our online services to:. Get on a payment plan for traffic fines or criminal cases. Make a child support payment using an electronic check or credit card.
Garvin County, OKPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Garvin County Public Records

Michael Alton Clemmer, 46, and Samantha Renee Taylor, 43, both of Stratford. Wesley Earnest Frizzell, 29, and Jewel Petit Freedom, 28, both of Lindsay. Steven Lynn Loper, 59, and Mitzi Dawne Whitaker, 51, both of Wynnewood. Kevin Lynn Rolen, 40, Lindsay, and Jill Nicole Dehaven, 38, Midwest City. Divorces Filed.
Colorado StateDerrick

Colorado election official files suit to remove county clerk

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Secretary of State filed a lawsuit Monday to remove a rural county's election clerk who is accused of allowing a security breach of the county's voting equipment which is currently being investigated by the FBI. The lawsuit filed in Mesa County district court by Secretary of...
Mesa County, COKDVR.com

Secretary of State Griswold files suit to remove Mesa County clerk

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (A) — Colorado’s Secretary of State has filed a lawsuit to remove a rural county’s election clerk who is accused of allowing a security breach of the county’s voting equipment which is currently being investigated by the FBI. The lawsuit filed Monday in Mesa County district court...
Nobles County, MNWorthington Daily Globe

New COVID cases in Nobles County

WORTHINGTON — As of Friday, 77 people in Nobles County are currently infected with COVID-19 and still within their 10-day isolation period, according to the Nobles County COVID-19 Joint Information Team. “The influx of case growth has remained highest among the older age populations,” noted Tawn Hall, Nobles County emergency...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Joseph M. Baker, 42, 1022-2 Avery St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver before Wood County Circuit Judge Jason Wharton. A motion was made for alternative sentencing and a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered. Sentencing is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 14.
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Idaho County District Court

Kevin Leroy Barger, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;. Zachary David Blair, 33, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;. Michael A. Caddick, 51, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;. Michael A....
Congress & Courtsncsl.org

SLLC Files Supreme Court Brief Supporting NYC Police Officer

In Thompson v. Clark, Larry Thompson asserts that before suing police officers for “unreasonable seizure pursuant to legal process,” a plaintiff must await favorable termination of the criminal proceeding against him or her. Thompson frames the issue in this case around how “favorable determination” is defined and asks the court...
Monroe County, INindianapublicmedia.org

Monroe County Clerk To Request More Space Inside Election Central

The Monroe County Clerk's office is requesting more space inside its Election Central headquarters for voting machines, ballot storage, security surveillance, poll worker training and overall mobility for voters and staff. Election Central is currently in the Johnson Hardware Building at 401 W. Seventh Street but shares the facility with...
Attala County, MSWJTV.com

Attala County Circuit Clerk dies of COVID-19

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, 51, passed away from complications due to COVID-19. According to Breezy News, Fancher was currently serving her fourth term as Attala County’s Circuit Clerk. Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 4 at 11 a.m. at First...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Lancaster County GOP announces candidates for open Clerk of Courts seat

Four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Lancaster County’s open Clerk of Courts position. Seeking the nomination are Mary Anater, of Lancaster, a law clerk with the county and graduate of Widener University School of Law; Grant Keener, of East Petersburg, interim assistant dean for admissions at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and a graduate of Ohio Northern University’s Claude W. Pettit College of Law; Eric Reath, of Leola, press secretary for Congressman Lloyd Smucker and holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science; and Craig Storrs Jr., of Denver, a paralegal for Voce, a Harrisburg family services agency, and holds a bachelor of science degree in paralegal studies.
LawWLBT

Court documents detail claims that Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has been known to use legal proceedings to send a message -- like lawsuits against China, Google and battleground states that helped decide the 2020 election -- filings by her own stepmother accuse Fitch of using her position as the state’s top law enforcement official to intimidate and influence.

