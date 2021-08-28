Editorial: A rushed and flawed Afghanistan withdrawal plan assured a tragic outcome

With U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan this week after almost 20 years in that nation, members of the Florida congressional delegation offered their takes. “Last night in Kabul, the United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan — the longest war in American history,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety. That number is more than double what most experts thought were possible. No nation — no nation has ever done anything like it in all of history. Only the United States had the capacity and the will and the ability to do it, and we did it today.