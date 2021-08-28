Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Editorial: A rushed and flawed Afghanistan withdrawal plan assured a tragic outcome

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Thursday’s suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport, President Joe Biden justified his rushed withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by saying the United States would maintain “over the horizon” capabilities to detect and interdict terrorist activity in Afghanistan. In other words, the United States would ensure, even without a U.S. troop presence on the ground, that Afghanistan would not return to its pre-9/11 status as a terrorist safe haven.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Islamic#Fda#Senate#Islamist#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Pelosi’s Texas visit draws GOP backlash amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Texas this week to tout health care aspects of the Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" agenda – but a Republican spokeswoman said Pelosi's timing was all wrong. After a deadly Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. service members dead last month, the...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones, bullets: What US-supplied arms mean for the Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early Tuesday, they did so on U.S.-supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.' last redoubt in Afghanistan.
MilitaryValueWalk

Taliban Set Up “Lost and Found” for American Military Equipment

Taliban leaders have just released news that they have set up a lost and found to aid Joe Biden in finding the billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Disclaimer: This is a satirical article. Taliban Feel Indebted To Joe Biden. A spokesperson for the Taliban’s...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Weighs in as U.S. Troops Leave Afghanistan

With U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan this week after almost 20 years in that nation, members of the Florida congressional delegation offered their takes. “Last night in Kabul, the United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan — the longest war in American history,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety. That number is more than double what most experts thought were possible. No nation — no nation has ever done anything like it in all of history. Only the United States had the capacity and the will and the ability to do it, and we did it today.
POTUSWashington Post

George W. Bush, and the worst predictions about the Afghanistan war

After 20 long years, the U.S. war in Afghanistan is officially over, with the full withdrawal of troops taking place ahead of the Tuesday deadline. And while the focus is presently on how the Biden administration prosecuted the chaotic withdrawal after offering false assurances about it, those false assurances are merely the latest in the long series that has marked America’s longest war.
MilitaryArkansas Online

General says teaming with Taliban on strikes 'possible'

WASHINGTON -- Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that it's "possible" the U.S. will seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others. Milley did not elaborate, and his comment did not appear to suggest...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Officials violated oaths with Afghanistan withdrawal

Regarding “Blinken says under 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan” (Aug. 31): “Mission First, People Always” is the motto that was ingrained into me while serving more than a decade in the U.S. Army. The focus was, and remains, to train soldiers to accomplish the mission while protecting their fellow service men and women, as well as the people they are tasked to defend.
Worldwtaq.com

NATO seeks more Afghan evacuations, vows to hold Taliban to promises

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance would seek to evacuate more vulnerable Afghans and maintain contact with the Taliban, but that Afghanistan’s new rulers would have to show themselves worthy of aid and recognition. NATO member Turkey, which had run Kabul airport for...
Militarykyma.com

Timeline of U.S. War in Afghanistan

Here’s a look at the US War in Afghanistan, which began on October 7, 2001 with allied air strikes on Taliban and al Qaeda targets. The United States linked the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to al Qaeda, a group that operated under the Taliban regime’s protection in Afghanistan. Timeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy