Stearns County, MN

Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
UNDATED -- A line of severe storms moved through central Minnesota late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Beginning after 10:00 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Todd counties as a storm capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts 60 to 70 mph moved east-northeast across the state. Those alerts expired at 12:30 p.m.

St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Rain Will Fall On A Large Part of Minnesota Thursday, Friday

UNDATED -- Rain will spread slowly across the area from west to east Thursday and taper off from west to east on Friday morning. Heavy rain is possible in western Minnesota. Rain is expected to arrive in the St. Cloud Metro area around mid to late afternoon. We're looking at about one to 1.5 inches of rain in St. Cloud with heavier amounts to our west.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Extreme Drought Conditions Drop in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Last weeks rain fall helped the states drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor updated its information Thursday saying 38 percent of the state is now in an extreme drought. All of Benton and Sherburne Counties and the eastern half of Stearns county are now in a Severe...
Finland, MNPosted by
WJON

Containment of NE Minnesota Wildfire Grows, Rain is Forecast

FINLAND (AP) -- Containment of a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has risen to 37% as hundreds of firefighters expand their defensive lines. The Greenwood Lake fire has burned nearly 41 square miles in the Superior National Forest since it was spotted Aug. 15, but it hasn't grown much in the past week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Weekend Rain Helps Slow Northeastern Minnesota Wildfire

ISABELLA -- Weekend rain and high humidity helped halt the spread of the large wildfire in the Superior National Forest. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the Greenwood Lake fire stayed at 25,991 acres as of Sunday morning and is 14% contained. Crews were able to use Mother Nature's help...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

33rd Street South Scheduled to Reopen in Mid-September

ST. CLOUD -- Families who live in parts of south St. Cloud are going to have a harder time getting their kids to Tech High School for a few weeks. The final phase of the 33rd Street South road construction project is not yet ready to open. Project Engineer Steve Ryynanen says it won't be open yet when the school year starts and there will be a detour for a few weeks yet...
Duluth, MNPosted by
WJON

Parts of Boundary Waters Reopen, Firefighters Make Progress

DULUTH (AP) -- Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen Saturday as firefighters make progress fighting wildfires in northeastern Minnesota. The Superior National Forest is lifting the full closure of the Boundary Waters and the Crooked Lake area near the fires in Canada. It's slightly modifying closure...
EnvironmentPosted by
WJON

Fall Color Outlook: More Muted Hues, Shorter Window

UNDATED -- Meteorological fall begins Wednesday and it's not just wishful thinking after a long, hot summer... a majority of Minnesota is already starting to see signs of Autumn!. Most of Minnesota is still in the zero to 10 percent color range yet, however a small part of the north...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

New Threat Emerges As Crews Fight Minnesota Wildfire: Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota are warning about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Superior National Forest officials say donations have far outstripped their need and ability to store what they received. Donations now must be...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota Reaches 300 Traffic Deaths, Earliest Since 2007

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 303 people have died so far this year on Minnesota's roads. That compares to 240 as this same time last year. This is the earliest date the state reached 300 traffic fatalities since 2007 when Minnesota reached 300 deaths on Aug. 7, 2007.

