Venezuela intensifies its efforts to address the emergency in Mérida due to heavy rains and floods

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Venezuela, 11 of the 23 municipalities in the state of Mérida have been seriously affected by the rainy season that hit the country. It is estimated that in the entire national territory there are at least 20 dead, several missing and thousands of victims and material damage due to the tragedy.

Advocacydailynewsen.com

Maduro and the opposition resume dialogue in Mexico with Guido, warning that they will continue to fight to save Venezuela

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guidó, recognized as president commissioned by dozens of countries, clarified that the new round of negotiations with the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Mexico City is only one of the struggle to achieve a change in the country, to the Like the protests on the streets. "We are not passive spectators of a process, we must and we are going to take action to save Venezuela, in Mexico with the international community, and in Venezuela on our streets," said the president of the National Assembly. opposite in a video published in its social networks. Guestó reiterated that the main objective to be achieved in talks are electoral conditions to achieve "free and fair and fair presidential and parliamentary elections." We all know that today there are no conditions for a free electoral process and Right in Venezuela, that's why we're in Mexico, we're struggling to achieve those conditions and that's the call, fight (...). Change and recover the democra It is the cause that unites us all, because our country needs it, we are together fighting for conditions for a free and fair choice, "said Thursday night Nicolás Maduro met in Caracas with his representatives in the conversations, among them The Chaffer President Chavista and Head of his Delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, the deputy Francisco Torrealba and the son of Maduro, also legislator Nicolás Maduro war. "The dialogues are a product of a lot of effort, much Work, of a lot of dedication, of great patience, where we had to swallow several toads, with earth included. Why have we swallowed them? For peace, "said the socialist leader. Jorge Rodríguez said in a Twitter video that the agenda of this round of talks, which began the afternoon of this Friday and will be extended until Sunday, will focus on economic and social matters, especially In the "Return of resources belonging to Venezuela", and that they are frozen abroad by governments who do not recognize mature as legitimate president. "Ready to return to Mexico City. For peace, for the recovery of economic guarantees for all Venezuelan and Venezuelans, by reunion in democratic and constitutional channel! "He added.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

India announces it will help Russia turn the Arctic into a global trade route

New Delhi plans to help develop Russia’s Northern Sea Route and make it an international commercial artery, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. “India and Russia are partners in space exploration through the Gaganyan program. Russia and India will also be partners in opening up the international trade of the Northern Sea Route,” Modi said, speaking via videoconference in a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, held in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia and China exchange dollars for national currencies to refuel planes

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has reached an agreement with the Chinese national aviation fuel operator to stop using dollars in bilateral transactions. The company’s director general, Alexander Diúkov, announced to journalists on Friday that Gazprom Neft will pay in yuan for the refueling of airplanes at Chinese airports and can “transfer practically all payments for aviation fuel in China into yuan. “By the end of this year, collect your statements RBS.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

A Bolsonarista blogger is arrested for alleged links with the organization and financing of acts against democratic institutions in Brazil

The Brazilian Federal Police arrested the blogger Wellington Macedo de Souza, linked to Bolsonarista groups, in the framework of a research on the organization and financing of acts against democratic institutions, which attends to the request of the prosecutor Lindora Araújo, of the Attorney General of the Republic. In a...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Italy wants to believe in an economic miracle after the pandemic debacle

Italy wants to leave behind the economic disasters caused by the coronavirus pandemic and seems to have the wind in its favor, at a time when companies are recovering optimism, unemployment is low and economic growth exceeds 5%. An atmosphere of optimism seems to reign in the mini-Davos organized by...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia will build a multi-functional port in Vladivostok to promote the development of the country’s Far East

The Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the consortium of several organizations signed in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum a treaty on the construction of a multifunctional port in Vladivostok (Russia), according to a release of the state development corporation VEB.RF, published this Friday.
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

PAIS tax: how much does it cost to travel to Brazil and which cities do Argentines choose

Visit the wonderful city it won’t be cheap, not even with COUNTRY tax nor without him. Despite the controversy that ignited the Brazilian Tourism Minister, Gilmar Machado, when asked the Government to eliminate the 30% surcharge on the purchase of foreign currency, the demand for tickets and stay in Rio de Janeiro did not stop growing in the last days, especially during the days of discounts that still continue for the Travel Sale.
Afghanistanmarketresearchtelecast.com

The United Nations calls an international conference to aid Afghanistan on September 13

The United Nations will convene an international aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13 in Geneva, to help prevent what the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, described as “imminent human catastrophe.” In a video posted on Twitter this Saturday, Guterres announced that he set the goal of seeking a rapid increase in funding for humanitarian aid destined for the Central Asian country, again under the rule of the Taliban since last August 15. “We need the international community to come together and support the Afghan people,” he said.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CoD Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Iron Trials ’84 Date, Patch Time, and Details

Call of Duty: Warzone is a title in constant evolution, it is in the middle of its Season 5 and the update Reloaded is imminent: the next one is coming September 9 and it brings with it important changes and novelties that will be added progressively. One of the great incentives is el modo Iron Trials ’84, due to the way in which it will reinterpret the basic rules of battle royale. We tell you everything you need to know about it, along with the date and time of the update.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar: the next 90 days will be lived at the rate of exchange pressure and the dripping of reserves

The last months before the electoral process They arrive with the Special Drawing Rights distributed by the IMF of US $ 4334 million, at the end of August and with a certain level of net reserves accumulated by the central bank (BCRA), product of the liquidation of more than US $ 20,000 million in the first 7 months of the year due to the effect of the price of commodities.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Macron calls for EU trade agreements to support climate policy

Marseille (France), Sep 3 (EFE) .- French President Emmanuel Macron insisted this Friday on his country’s rejection of the association agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur and urged the European bloc to make its future trade agreements are compatible with your environmental objectives. “The way in which this...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The president of Guatemala is investigated for alleged bribery of Russian businessmen

The Guatemalan Public Ministry has opened an investigation into alleged bribes received by President Alejandro Giammattei from Russian businessmen to receive a concession at a port on the border with Honduras. This was announced on Friday by the spokesman for the prosecution, Juan Luis Pantaleón, who clarified that the investigation is not directly against the president, because he enjoys immunity, but about the alleged crime.
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

The Government without complexes: Spain will pay this Sunday the most expensive electricity in the EU

The light price September has opened as August ended, setting historical highs almost daily, while the Government of Pedro Sánchez assures that it studies “all the scenarios” to stop the escalation in the electricity market in recent months but the only measure it has adopted is to lower the VAT of the electricity bill from 21% to 10% and the temporary suspension of the tax on electricity generation (7%). The Executive presumes without complexes of his management while the Spanish will pay this Sunday the highest cost of electricity in the European Union (EU) up to 128.7 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

China wants to increase iron ore production by 100 million tons by 2025: industry

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) – China’s iron ore producers want to increase domestic production of iron ore concentrates by more than 100 million tonnes between 2021 and 2025, an industry association official said on Saturday. of the country’s steel. Luo Tiejun, vice president of the China Iron and Steel Association...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The EU will return to Kabul to speak with the Taliban

The European Union is not ready to lose its geopolitical weight in Afghanistan. Following the evacuation of the last person from his diplomatic delegation, shortly before the final withdrawal of US troops on August 31, he has decided that it is time to return to Kabul to keep his boots on the ground. The decision, agreed between the Twenty-seven in an informal Council of Foreign Ministers held in Kranj (Slovenia), will be accompanied by an inevitable “operational” contact with the Taliban regime, as announced this Friday during the meeting by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs , Josep Borrell.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Macron says France “will continue” to oppose EU / Mercosur Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris will maintain its opposition to the trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur when France takes over the rotating EU presidency in early 2022. The French President’s opposition continues to focus on protecting the climate and biodiversity. “France is against...
Medical & Biotechmarketresearchtelecast.com

Unexplained vaccine delays: after Pfizer’s presentation, no other laboratories went to MPs and opposition demands responses from Russia and China

The last to do so was Marcelo Figueiras, president of Richmond laboratories, who, before the eyes of the deputies present, explained the scope of the agreement that his company had just sealed with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment to package Sputnik V in Argentina. Minutes earlier, the CEO of Pfizer Nicolas Vaquer He had denied that the Casa Rosada had asked him for bribes to fix the agreement that was finally signed in August 2021.

