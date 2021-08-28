Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US launches first punishment operation against Islamic State bases in Afghanistan

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States launched its first punishment operation on Saturday against targets of the local branch of the Islamic State (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan. The attack, in retaliation for the brutal attack perpetrated on Thursday by the jihadist group in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, was carried out using a drone and targeted a base of operations of the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Isis#Civilian Casualties#The Islamic State#Islamic#Pentagon#The Central Command#Isis K#White House#Facebook And Twitter#Mrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban calls China its ‘main partner’ in rebuilding Afghanistan

A Taliban spokesperson said this week that China will be the militant group’s “main partner” to rebuild Afghanistan following President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from the Middle Eastern country. “China will be our main partner and represents a great opportunity for us because it is ready to invest in our...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Battle For Panjshir As US Warns Of Afghanistan Civil War

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations when the last US...
Militarydailynewsen.com

The image of the withdrawal: the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan

Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82 Airborne Division of the US Army, has become the last American soldier in leaving Afghanistan, has revealed the Department of Defense. The Pentagon has published on his Twitter account a photograph of the military shortly before boarding a C-17, the military aircraft...
MilitarySFGate

US defends strike that Afghan family says killed innocents

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — It felt like hell itself had opened up, said Ramal Ahmadi, who was watching cartoons with his nephew when a U.S. drone slammed into his family's courtyard where just moments before there had been a noisy celebration to greet the family's oldest brother. The last thing...
Politicsalleghenycampus.com

U.S. pulls out of Afghanistan, Taliban takes charge

In mid-August 2021, the Taliban took control of the country of Afghanistan in a much shorter time period than originally anticipated by the United States government. The Taliban emerged in northern Pakistan in the early 1990s in response to the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. By 1998, the Taliban had control of nearly 90% of the country.
Militarymiami.edu

Veterans reflect on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

As Jack Miller watched the rapid collapse of Afghanistan unfold recently—including the striking video of Afghans clasping onto a departing American military transport jet—his phone began to buzz with messages from his Afghan friends and their families, most of whom he met while serving in Afghanistan, desperate for aid. “People...
MilitaryNew York Post

US targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan in retaliatory airstrike

US forces hit back at the Islamic State on Friday, launching a drone strike against the terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan — less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul airport suicide bomb attack which killed at least 13 American service members and 169 Afghans. In a statement, US Central...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US Army kills Islamic State lieutenant in drone strike in Afghanistan

USA has carried out this Friday a drone attack on a “lieutenant” of the Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan, as reported by the US Army, a day after the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that killed more than 170 people, including 13 US soldiers. The unmanned aerial attack occurred...
Militarywearebreakingnews.com

US Launches Drone Attack On Islamic State Member

The US military bombed a member of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan on Saturday, less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing claimed by the extremist group killed 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel at the Kabul airport. The US Central Command said the US carried out a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy