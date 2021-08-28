US launches first punishment operation against Islamic State bases in Afghanistan
The United States launched its first punishment operation on Saturday against targets of the local branch of the Islamic State (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan. The attack, in retaliation for the brutal attack perpetrated on Thursday by the jihadist group in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, was carried out using a drone and targeted a base of operations of the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan, as confirmed by the Pentagon.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0