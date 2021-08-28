Cancel
Natural gas price forecast – Natural gas includes the arrival of the hurricane in the price

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe natural gas markets have risen again during the trading session on Friday and have continued to receive a lot of upward pressure, even exceeding the long-term benchmark of $ 4.20 that I have talked about on more than one occasion. Now that we are there, we have a fundamental argument that could temporarily keep the market at high levels and it is none other than the arrival of a tropical storm that is turning into a hurricane, so perhaps it is ready to punish the refineries of the southeast. of the United States and curb refining capacity. If these damages finally occur, it is clear that prices will continue to rise, perhaps reaching at least $ 4.50.

