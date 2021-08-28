The US thanks Robles for his help in preparing the Rota base for evacuees from Afghanistan

The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd J. Austin, on Saturday thanked “the men and women of the Spanish Ministry of Defense” and the US embassy in Madrid their collaboration in the evacuation mission from Afghanistan to the Rota naval base. Austin wanted to value the “close collaboration” between the US and Spanish defense officials to “Take care of evacuated personnel” from Afghanistan. “Our global network of friends and partners is of vital importance to this mission,” the US military has written on his social media.