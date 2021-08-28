Cancel
Health

Former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio hospitalized for respiratory difficulties

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisbon, Aug 27 (EFE) .- Former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio is admitted to a Lisbon hospital, where he was transferred this Friday by helicopter from the Algarve (south) after presenting respiratory difficulties. Sampaio, 81, is “sedated and in the process of stabilization”, as revealed by the current Portuguese president, Marcelo...

