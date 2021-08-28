Find out where the opportunities are on the Ibex 35: analysis of all the values

“Ibex 35 stagnates in the very short term between 9,015 points and 8,809 points, which are an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term, a brake on the upward movement that allows it to normalize overbought readings in price oscillators At the moment, we keep the area of ​​9,310 points as the most probable target, as we do not have a structure of decreasing highs and lows despite the normalization of overbought, “says the Investment Strategies analyst, José Antonio González.