“Agricultural machinery is today a driver of technological solutions”
New Holland Agriculture, a brand belonging to CNH Industrial, introduced Tomás Liceda Rosasco as the new Commercial Director to lead its operations in Argentina. Trained in Agronomy from the University of Buenos Aires and with a postgraduate degree in Agribusiness and Food from the same institution, Liceda Rosasco took on the challenge of developing the New strategies and direct the objectives of the firm in Argentina.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0