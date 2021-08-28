The photos that outraged Harry and Meghan of Sussex: a new book reveals the episode lived in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are certainly high-profile figures, but even those in the public eye deserve privacy at times. The couple wasn’t afforded that opportunity when they were photographed by the paparazzi leaving her doctor’s office after she suffered a miscarriage last July. To make matters worse, the Daily Mail published the photos and took the eco-conscious duo to task for riding around in a “gas-guzzling” Cadillac SUV while they were going through a traumatic life event. Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who penned the couple’s unauthorized biography, Finding Freedom, said Meghan and Harry were “furious” about the invasion...