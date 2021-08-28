Gearbox opens a new studio to work on Borderlands and a new IP

In recent times Gearbox has only grown, since despite being mainly known for being the creators of Borderlands, They have also created a label to edit different games among which is Godfall, for example. The purchase by the Swedish corporation Embracer Group has been an important push, with an investment that Randy Pitchford already assured would help them a lot, and the sample is the opening of a new studio in Montreal, in which they will work not only in Borderlands but also on a new IP.