Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Sports Zone: Ida catches Saints by surprise, and will LSU come ‘roaring’ back in 2021?

By WGNO Web Desk
wgno.com
 7 days ago

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In the WGNO Sports Zone, Saints head coach Sean Payton is busy working hard, so much so, that a tropical system nearly caught him by surprise. Do the Saints have a contingency practice plan?

wgno.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Saints#Espn#American Football#Lsu#The Sports Zone Podcast#The Wgno Sports Zone#Abc#Espn#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

POLL: Who was the most surprising Saints cut?

The New Orleans Saints have officially trimmed down their active roster. Gone are players like Natrell Jamerson and Josiah Bronson, and instead there were surprise players to make the roster like Aldrick Rosas and Jeff Heath. But there were also some surprising cuts. WR Kawaan Baker was a 7th round...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bleacher Report predicts Saints will trade Michael Thomas to Jaguars

There’s been buzz all offseason about the New Orleans Saints potentially trading star wide receiver Michael Thomas and this only intensified when the news about his injury surfaced last month. Thomas’ response didn’t help the situation. While things have simmered down between the two recently, there’s still a real possibility...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

CSC Mailbag: Who are the starting wide receivers? Cornerbacks? That and more.

The NFL season might not yet be officially upon us, but the New Orleans Saints are getting ready for the fast-approaching Week 1. With that in mind, there are plenty of questions about what the Saints will do and look like in the 2021 season. There might be more questions than answers right now, so we took a few of your pressing questions off Twitter in this week’s CSC Mailbag:
NFLCBS Sports

Saints depth chart 2021: New Orleans' new 53-man depth chart, starters after cut day

The New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster has become official, as we are just a week away from the start of the 2021 regular season. With no Drew Brees, Sean Payton is putting his faith in the big-armed Jameis Winston, who was declared the starter after a quarterback battle with Taysom Hill. He won't have Michael Thomas to throw to at the beginning of the year, but does have a budding star in Marquez Callaway.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Thomas, David Onyemata make PFF's 2021 All-Underrated Team

It feels strange to see a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and maybe the New Orleans Saints’ best pass rusher each listed on an All-Underrated Team, but Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash makes a compelling argument for it. Treash assembled his 2021 All-Underrated Team after the preseason wound down, and two Saints standouts made the cut in wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive lineman David Onyemata. It probably helps PFF’s argument that neither player will be available for the first month of the regular season. Here’s what they had to say:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's cornerbacks trade carousel keeps skipping the Saints

Few teams have broadcast their intentions more loudly and more broadly than the New Orleans Saints have this year: they want to trade for another cornerback. Ever since the NFL’s unprecedented salary cap plunge forced them to cut Janoris Jenkins as a cap casualty, the Saints have searched high and low for more help in the secondary. Sean Payton has repeatedly described the position as his top priority for months.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLAOL Corp

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive two more players

With August comes roster cuts, and the Vikings have wasted no time figuring out how to trim down the team. Minnesota made two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. That puts the Vikings’ roster at 83 players currently. The two cutdown deadlines remaining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy