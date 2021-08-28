Cancel
North Augusta, SC

Coroner identifies man killed in North Augusta shooting

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 7 days ago
Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The Aiken County coroner on Saturday disclosed the identity of a man fatally shot in North Augusta the day prior.

Gary Pixley, 42, was killed at a home on Thurmond Street, Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Pixley had been shot at least once. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety on Friday responded to a reported home invasion and shooting at 1179 Thurmond Street. The first officers on scene found Pixley “lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound,” according to Public Safety Lt. Tim Thornton.

Dallan Thorstenson, 24, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Thorstenson initially told police he shot an intruder in self-defense. That did not withstand scrutiny, Public Safety suggested in an announcement.

The shooting is still under investigation, Ables noted.

