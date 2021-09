Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix should have gone ahead and has accused the sport’s rulemakers of lacking courage.The rain-hit Spa-Francorchamps event was abandoned after just two laps behind the safety car, with Max Verstappen declared the winner ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.FIA race director Michael Masi determined that the track was unsafe, with the grid in agreement.But F1 bosses courted criticism for their handling of the spectacle, with Hamilton branding it a farce and demanding that the 75,000 spectators, who stood in the rain for almost four hours in the hope of...