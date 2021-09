LINCOLN – Nebraska is the mixed-bag capital of the Great Plains, and another fall of diverse upland bird hunting opportunities awaits hunters. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s 2021-22 Upland Game Bird Hunting Outlook, nesting conditions were favorable during May and early June but increasingly dry conditions during late summer may have affected brood survival and limited re-nesting opportunities in certain areas. Still, upland hunters willing to adapt to the changing conditions should find success this season.