While Android 12 will be arriving soon, the most striking visual change will be Pixel-exclusive at launch. While Material You as a whole will be part of Android 12 and can be implemented by all Android manufacturers, but the Dynamic Color picker is limited to the Pixel line. Dynamic Color is the algorithm that will analyze your wallpaper then pick complementary colors to tint system elements and your app icons, and even if we can't get Google's super-secret color formula, we can still get app icons that change with our wallpapers easily using Icon Pack Studio and one of the best Android launchers.