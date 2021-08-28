Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

I'm a junior, and I’ve experienced only one 'normal' semester of college

Marconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve heard this question so often that I should have an eloquent response prepared. Yet, my answer is underwhelming: “I don’t know.”. I am among the millions of students who attended Zoom University. As a junior, I’ve experienced only one “normal” semester. I even hesitate to categorize freshman fall as normal; incoming students are bombarded with mandatory orientation events and introductory club meetings, only to be lonely among the confused undergraduates who use Google Maps to locate their own dormitories.

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#Google Maps#Zoom University#Italian#Eating Club#Greek#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
Related
CollegesWebMD

This College Will Charge $750 Fee to Unvaccinated Students

Aug. 10, 2021 -- West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge a $750 fee to students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 23. The fee will be charged if students don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, according to The Associated Press.
Collegesdistrictchronicles.com

College Students Are Anxious but ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

Colleges students across the US are heading back to campus for the new school year. Many students are slated to attend in-person classes after 18 months of virtual or hybrid learning. Students who spoke to Insider said they were optimistic about in-person classes, but anxious around continued uncertainties. When Claire...
CollegesPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant threatens to derail students’ return to college campuses

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Usually at this time of year, Mark Vopat, an ethics professor at Youngstown State University, is busy preparing lesson plans. This year he was helping stage a protest of the college’s COVID-19 safety policies. With students and faculty set to head back to campus at the end of the month, Youngstown State is currently encouraging, but not requiring, vaccines and mask-wearing among students and staff.
LotteryPosted by
KFI AM 640

University Will Give $100 To Students Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated students at Tennessee State University will be eligible to receive a $100 gift card as the school tries to boost vaccination rates as students return to campus for the fall semester. Public colleges in Tennessee are not allowed to require students to get vaccinated. Students who are vaccinated at...
Collegeshoumatimes.com

‘I told my students…I’m coming back’: An Immunocompromised Nicholls Professor’s Determination to Return to Campus amid a Pandemic

Nicki Boudreaux is a Mass Communication Professor at Nicholls State University. She thrives when she’s working with students and being involved on campus. “I’m a people person, “she said. ”My favorite part about my job is interacting with students. You can’t do that virtually in the same way as you can face-to-face.” She has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis that requires a medication that suppresses her immune system, which was a huge setback when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

More professors quit over face-to-face teaching mandates.

Watching COVID-19 case counts rise around her due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Jane Marcellus was glad when Middle Tennessee State University announced a mask mandate this month. But that only downgraded the university’s full return to face-to-face instruction from “immoral” to “dangerous,” she said -- not just for...
Educationyr.media

It’s Not Our Job Alone as Students of Color to ‘Fix’ Our Schools

After spending my first year of college remotely, I’ll be attending school in person this fall. Last year, I had to take initiative to meet people virtually at my school. And as a Black person attending a predominantly white institution, I had to extend myself even further to surround myself with people of color. So when I was voted into my school’s Black Student Union board, I was ecstatic that my attempt to find community worked.
CollegesWebMD

UVA Disenrolls Unvaccinated Students; UNC Sees Second Spike

Aug. 23, 2021 -- The University of Virginia disenrolled 238 students for the fall semester on Friday for not complying with the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. UVA’s COVID-19 policy requires that “all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university” be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for the 2021-2022 academic year.
EducationThe Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...
Penn, PAinquirer.com

Should Penn allow professors to teach all-remote this semester? | Pro/Con

This week saw the hopeful yet uneasy return to on-campus learning for universities nationwide, with debates continuing over vaccine mandates, safety regulations, and showing up in person at all as delta drives a COVID-19 case surge. The University of Pennsylvania, like many colleges, expects students and staff to be on campus — a decision prompting hundreds of professors to sign a petition asking for a “policy permitting all faculty (including graduate student instructors and all categories of contingent faculty) to make their own decisions about whether to teach some or all of their classes in-person or online.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy