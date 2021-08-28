Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Hope One at Netcong Family Day: 1pm-4pm

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.

