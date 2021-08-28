Cancel
Everything appears to be clicking for Jaylon Ferguson heading into Year 3

By Joshua Reed
Cover picture for the articleAfter an underwhelming first two years in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson entered his third training camp on the roster bubble in the minds of many pundits. However, he’s arguably been the Ravens’ most dominant defender through their first two preseason games and has been consistently impressing in practice as well.

