The hot curves showcased by the leopard-print bodysuit and, left loose on the shoulders, a cascade of hair pink. Here is the new version of Britney Spears. The 39-year-old American pop star (who doesn’t look) has been defending her happiness for months, intending to live her love affair with the sexy personal trainer Sam Asghari. After months of media storm and speculation following the publication of the docu-film Framing Britney Spears, dedicated to the behind the scenes of her stormy existence, Britney Spears seems to want to reiterate the concept: I’m fine. And my pink hair is the perfect demonstration of that. We bet they will become one hair color trend for Spring Summer 2021?