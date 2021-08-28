Cancel
Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, news

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool and Chelsea meet on Saturday at Anfield as part of the Premier League’s third matchday with two of the top teams in the table squaring off. Both are 2-0-0 to begin their league campaign, with the Reds having beaten Burnley 2-0, while the Blues dominated Arsenal 2-0. The winner here could finish the day in sole place of first in the league ahead of the international break.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Brazil looking to punish Liverpool trio Fabinho, Alisson & Firmino

Brazil are not happy with Liverpool's unwillingness to release Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Roberto Firmino for this international break. Players who travel from the UK to "red list" countries have to quarantine on their return, per COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Premier League clubs refused to release some players for...
Premier League90min.com

Nabil Fekir explains why 2018 Liverpool transfer collapsed

Nabil Fekir has put the blame on an agent and not any medical concerns about his knee for scuppering his dream £53m transfer to Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The Reds had just played in the Champions League final and were looking to strengthen ahead of challenging again at home and abroad. Fekir had been identified as someone to add depth and competition for places and appeared to be on the verge of completing the switch from Lyon.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Mane strike for Liverpool vs Burnley nominated for August award

The Senegal international connected with Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass to ensure the Reds secure a comfortable win. Sadio Mane's goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley on August 21 has been nominated for the month's Premier League Goal award alongside eight other strikes. The Senegal international struck in the 69th minute...
Soccergoal.com

Chile vs Brazil: Betting odds, tips, predictions, TV channel & team news

The five-time World Cup winners have been in strong defensive form and they should be able to keep another clean sheet in the Chilean capital. Brazil travel to Santiago to face Chile on Thursday with Tite's side looking to continue their perfect start to CONMEBOL qualifying. La Canarinha have won...
Premier League90min.com

England vs Andorra: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

England will hope to put the ugly scenes from their 4-0 win over Hungary behind them when Andorra come to town on Sunday. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice secured a comfortable three points for the Three Lions last time out, but the occasion was marred by abhorrent scenes of racist abuse from a section of the Hungarian supporters throughout the game.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Glen Johnson insists Chelsea are 'the ONLY team' who can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title... as he criticises Liverpool's lack of squad depth

Glen Johnson has insisted Chelsea are the only side who can really challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, claiming Liverpool's lack of squad depth could hamper them. The Blues beat Pep Guardiola's defending champions three times in six weeks last campaign, in the FA Cup semi-final, Premier League...
UEFAblackchronicle.com

Racist Fans Pelt Cups, Shout Racial Slurs at Black Soccer Player

Soccer fans threw cups at an England soccer player and reportedly shouted racial slurs at him. Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling, a winger and attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team, scored the opening goal in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Budapest on Thursday. That move put England up 1-0. As he celebrated his goal, Sterling tore off his jersey to reveal a tribute to Steffie Gregg, saying ‘Love you forever Steffie Gregg’ in memory of his friend who was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the age of 26 from COVID complications.
FIFAblackchronicle.com

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying: Why the USMNT, Mexico won’t have VAR while they try and qualify for Qatar

Only two FIFA confederations will not be using VAR in this World Cup Qualifying round . Neither Concacaf nor CAF will be deploying the video review system (and OFC has not been able to hold any World Cup Qualifying yet). It is ironic that for all the times the football world has wished VAR to not be used, they are now clamoring that is an injustice to not have VAR.

