2 suspects out on bond charged in killing of off-duty New Orleans police officer, face death penalty

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer last week. Frederick D. Jackson, 19, and Anthony Rayshard Jenkins, 21, were arrested this week and charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder after the Aug. 21 daylight shooting of NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and Dyrin Riculfy, 43, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said on Friday.