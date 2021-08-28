The Night House Movie Review

In The Night House, the new movie from director David Bruckner and screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, Rebecca Hall gives a brilliant, raw performance as a grieving widow, Beth, whose husband, Owen, has unexpectedly killed himself. Metaphorically haunted by loss, grief, and the fear that she never really knew her spouse, Beth fends off her friends’ attempts to help her mourn, holes up in the isolated lakefront house her husband designed and built, and goes down an extremely deep rabbit hole investigating his death. In the process, she makes a few discoveries that are no less painful for being commonplace—there were other women in her husband’s life, for instance—and a few more that are decidedly uncommon: Her husband was constructing a secret house deep in the woods on the other side of the lake, a mirror image of the house they shared. Alongside all this metaphorical haunting, Beth comes to believe she is being literally haunted by her husband’s ghost, who keeps doing things like turning on the stereo and playing their song at top volume in the middle of the night. Beth, desperately missing her husband, initially welcomes these ghostly visitations, even as they become more frightening. Then, the ending barrels in like a freight train and recasts everything we’ve seen so far in a much darker light. Spoilers for The Night House follow.