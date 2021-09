Summer is coming to an end and fall is nearly upon us. And as the smell of roasted green chile fills the Albuquerque air, so does the anticipation and excitement of the 49th Balloon Fiesta. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® is a world-renowned event that hosts hot air and gas balloons of all different shapes and sizes. From Darth Vader and Yoda to motorbike and astronaut-shaped balloons, Balloon Fiesta features some truly imaginative and curiously shaped balloons, sure to bring out the joy in guests of all ages.