Free agent guard Darren Collison will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. ANALYSIS: Collison has not played in the NBA since announcing his retirement after the 2018-19 season. Now 34 years old, the point guard averaged 12.5 points per game over nine seasons while shooting 39.4% from long range in his career. According to Mark Haynes of Clutchpoints, the workout does not mean Collison is firmly attempting an NBA comeback, nor does it mean the Warriors plan to sign him.