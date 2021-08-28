Cancel
Premier League

West Ham twice throws away lead to draw 2-2 with Palace

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher scored both times as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

They were the first points West Ham has dropped this season after winning both of its opening games, while Patrick Vieira’s Palace remains winless on two points.

Pablo Fornals exchanged passes with Michail Antonio before slotting in the opener in the 39th minute.

Wilfried Zaha was cutting an increasingly agitated figure for Palace and that was not helped when he blazed over at the start of the second half.

The Ivory Coast forward would play a huge hand in the equalizer, however, crossing for Christian Benteke to nod down to Gallagher whose close-range effort had just enough on it to beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 58th.

Despite now being on the back foot, Antonio proved what a fine striker he has become, out-muscling Joachim Andersen and shooting past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to put West Ham in front again.

This time the lead would last just two minutes as Palace captain James McArthur found Gallagher inside the box and his drag back and finish drew Vieira’s side level once again.

Both sides set about finding a wining goal and, despite West Ham having more of the ball, it was Palace who came closest as Marc Guehi headed a free kick from Gallagher over the top in stoppage time.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

