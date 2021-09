Chelsea travels up to the northern half of the country for the first time all season. The Blues have a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in what looks to be one of the league’s best early season contests. The two sides sit second and third in the league respectively ahead of kickoff. From Romelu Lukaku versus Virgil van Dijk to Thomas Tuchel against Klopp, the headlines leading up to this clash are endless. This is what the Premier League is all about and given the attacking style of play for both clubs, this is one for the neutrals, as well. The visitors look to continue their run of clean sheets when they look to continue their perfect domestic run thus far, but can they do it?