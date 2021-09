The USMNT play El Salvador tonight in the first game of World Cup qualifying, here’s what we know so far. Tim Weah has pulled out of the squad due to injury, it’s not known if coach Berhalter will call in a replacement. Both Zach Steffen and Christian Pulisic will not play in tonight’s match; Steffan has been having back spasms, and while Pulisic was finally cleared of Covid, he hasn’t reached game fitness after quarantine. The big question now is who will start for the USMNT?