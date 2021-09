The fact-checker behind USA Today's botched report on President Biden's watch blunder is facing an intense backlash as critics accuse him of playing "the victim." USA Today was slammed over a "so-called" fact-check on Wednesday declaring accusations of Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony in honor of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport was "partly false," insisting that it occurred "only after" the ceremony.