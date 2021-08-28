Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Weightlifting body ‘incredibly proud’ of two GB medals in the sport

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrBlw_0bfqoeUn00
Olivia Broome and Micky Yule (Tim Goode and Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK governing body for weightlifting has said it is “incredibly proud” after two Paralympic athletes won bronze in the event.

Guy Taylor, senior board member for British Weight Lifting, said Olivia Broome and Micky Yule’s medals in powerlifting are “brilliant”, and encouraged others with disabilities to get involved in the sport.

“I want to say how incredibly proud we are of the athletes and how they performed, every single one of them has just been brilliant,” Mr Taylor, who is also the national director for the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), told the PA news agency.

Mr Taylor said the weightlifting team this year includes experienced athletes, such as Mr Yule, as well as those relatively new to the sport.

“He (Mr Yule) was an engineer with the Airborne Brigade, and he actually did powerlifting in the British Army before he was injured,” Mr Taylor told PA.

“He lost his legs in Afghanistan, then he threw himself into the sport and he used that as part of his rehabilitation.

“I’m over the moon (about his medal), because it’s not easy. There’s been setbacks along the way, he had coronavirus just before – he always had hurdles thrown in front of him, but he always overcame them.

“Working my day job with TASS, athletes have been through our programme that have won hundreds of Olympic and Paralympic medals, but this one’s probably one of the ones that affected me most, knowing where he’s come from and what he’s had to go through, it’s just brilliant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvYh4_0bfqoeUn00
(Nick Potts/PA)

Mr Taylor told PA that British Weight Lifting’s programme has seen new faces in the sport, including Ms Broome, 20, whose first Paralympics was the Tokyo games.

He said: “The para programme, within British Weight Lifting, has been going for a number of years, ever since London 2012 where Zoe (Newson) won her medal. It’s been well supported by the National Lottery.

“We’ve been slowly building the programme, identifying new talent, people coming through, bringing in new talent, which was Olivia winning her first medal.

“They (the National Lottery) help to provide money that puts the infrastructure in place.

“Micky’s a prime example. We were able, with the lottery money, to go out to the last qualifying event before Tokyo, which was in Dubai, only a couple of months ago.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do that without the support and the resources behind the National Lottery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DesIw_0bfqoeUn00
(Tim Goode/PA)

Mr Taylor told PA he hopes the Paralympic Games inspire people with disabilities to try out different sports in the hope of “finding something that they love”.

He said: “There are so many different sports and opportunities out there within the para movement, that they will find something that they love.

“The first one they try they might not like, but keep trying because the opportunities are growing – there are so many people out there that will help you engage in the sport and find something you really like.

“Olivia was part of a talent ID day, she just wanted to come along and try it, I think in 2016, she came along for the first time, and in six years time she’s got a Paralympic medal.

“The opportunities are there, I would just encourage people to come knocking on the doors.”

For more information on signing up to para sports and activities, visit www.parasport.org.uk

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micky Yule
Person
Zoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Weightlifting#Paralympic Games#Uk Sport#British#Tass#The Airborne Brigade#The British Army#Weight Lifting#The National Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics day five: Hannah Cockroft’s sixth career gold leads GB medal rush

Wheelchair athlete Hannah Cockroft set a new world record to storm to the sixth gold medal of her illustrious Paralympic career.The 29-year-old topped the podium in the T34 100m with a time of 16.39 seconds – edging out compatriot Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver in 17.03.The win moved Cockroft a step closer to a long-term target of surpassing the 11 Paralympic medals Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson won between 1992 and 2004.She can close that gap further in the 800m final on Saturday.Gold and a HUGE World Record for @HCDream2012 🥇Tokyo Tornado! Hurricane Hannah!#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/jR8jNZOZy7— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 29, 2021“It’s there,...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Aileen McGlynn takes GB’s fourth cycling medal at Paralympics

Aileen McGlynn claimed Great Britain’s opening medal on day two of the Tokyo Games, while fellow cyclist Jaco Van Gass set up an all-British final with Finn Graham by blitzing the 3000m individual pursuit world record. Visually impaired rider McGlynn took silver in the women’s B 1000m time trial with...
SportsTelegraph

Team GB set low medal target despite generous funding for Paralympic games

The 228-strong Great Britain team, underwritten with £75 million of UK Sport funding, had the pressure eased ahead of Tuesday's opening ceremony when chef de mission Penny Briscoe highlighted “the exceptional circumstances and protocols” which have affected the build-up due to the coronavirus pandemic. Britain has finished among the leading countries...
WorldBBC

Relive day two of Tokyo Paralympics as GB win five golds

That, however, is all from this live page today. The medal success could continue tomorrow with 45 medals up for grabs. Here's what to look out for:. Dual-sport gold medallist Kadeena Cox, who won gold medals in cycling and athletics in Rio 2016, takes to the Velodrome to defend her C4-5 500m time trial crown.
SportsKEYT

Masters level: Paralympian eyes medal in 4th different sport

Oksana Masters credits resiliency and determination for being an eight-time Paralympic medalist. Masters persevered through years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. She was adopted and moved to the United States. The 32-year-old Masters will compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo in hand-cycling as she tries to win a medal in a fourth Paralympic sport. In six months, she’s hoping to defend her Paralympic titles in Beijing in cross-country skiing events. She also has Paralympic medals in rowing and biathlon.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Maisie Summers-Newton's family 'proud' of gold medal

Maisie Summers-Newton's family have said they are "so proud" after the swimmer claimed gold at the Tokyo Paralympics. Summers-Newton, 19, took first place in the SM6 200m medley - much to the delight of her family and friends gathered in her home town of Wollaston, Northamptonshire. Laura Summers, Maisie's mum,...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Rowing body says two gold medals ‘well deserved’

The UK governing body for rowing has said the sport’s two Paralympic gold medals are “well deserved” after Covid-19 caused difficulties in training. Great Britain successfully defended two Paralympic titles, with gold medals for the mixed double scull and the mixed coxed four. Brendan Purcell, director of performance at British...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics 2021: Dame Sarah Storey makes history for Team GB with 17th career gold medal

Dame Sarah Storey has made history for Team GB as she powered her way to her record 17th career gold medal in the women’s road race.The cycling superstar became the most successful ever British Paralympian when she crossed the line ahead of teammate Crystal Lane-Wright, who took the silver medal.Storey, 43, tied swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 golds when she won the cycling time trial earlier this week and now own the record outright.She began her athletic career as a swimmer in the 1992 Games in Barcelona before switching to cycling, where she has dominated the competition.Tokyo is...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Two athletes medal at the Junior Olympics

VICTORIA, Texas– The Show Up and Show Out track team out of Victoria sent ten kids to the Junior Olympics. Two of them came back with medals. Averie Barefiled got sixth place in shot-put with a throw of 38 seven-in-a-quarter. She said her dad always pushes her and works with her in preparation for competitions.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Weightlifting: More records for Coon

WESTERLY — Jared Coon of Pawcatuck broke five world records during the masters Pan Am weightlifting event in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 7. Coon finished first in the snatch with 317 pounds, the clean and jerk with 381. He post the top total weight of 697 pounds. Coon, who owns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy