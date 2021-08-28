Fort Bend ISD mask mandate no longer in place due to latest legal developments

UPDATE: As of August 28, Fort Bend ISD is not requiring students nor employees to wear masks due to the latest legal developments.

On Thursday, a mask mandate for Ft. Bend ISD was put in place following major pushback from parents, but according to the district's Twitter page , the temporary restraining order issued by Travis County courts against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask order is no longer in place.

"While the lawsuits Challenging Executive Order GA-38 are not over, right now the provisions of Executive Order GA-38 that bar mask mandates are effective," the district said. "In light of this legal development, at this time, the District is not requiring the wearing of masks."

Read the district's full statement below:

Fort Bend ISD’s mask mandate has changed to align with the latest legal developments.

At this time the district is no longer requiring masks but does continue to strongly urge employees, students, parents, and visitors to wear them in schools and buildings.

FBISD and its legal team have continued to monitor the ongoing lawsuits challenging Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38, which prohibits local governments from having mask mandates.

The state-wide temporary restraining orders issued by courts in Travis County restraining Governor Abbott from enforcing the parts of Executive Order GA-38 that bar mask mandates are no longer in place.

While the lawsuits challenging Executive Order GA-38 are not over, right now the provisions of Executive Order GA-38 that bar mask mandates are effective.

The district will continue to take all legal and prudent measures to protect the health and safety of all students and staff and requests that all stakeholders do their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

And as that fight continues, the governor also doubling down on his vaccine mandate ban. He issued an executive order Wednesday, banning state or local entities from requiring COIVD-19 vaccines, regardless of whether they have full FDA approval, like the Pfizer vaccine getting approval.

The governor’s previous order prohibited vaccines mandates, but only for those under emergency authorization.

The governor says the matter will also be added to the special session agenda.

You can read more about the district's mask mandate on their website. Here's a link .

Check vaccination rates by zip code and other COVID-related stats

For complete coverage of the spread of COVID-19, mandates in effect and headlines of the day, visit KHOU.com/coronavirus .