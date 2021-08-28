Cancel
IF THE HAT FITS: Getting back to Buffalo football

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 7 days ago
And so it begins.

The chase for a championship began last night as teams across the state competed in their first football games of the regular season on what is commonly known as Zero Week.

And I got to tell you all — it felt good being on the sidelines again.

We made the trek down to Broken Bow as the McAlester Buffaloes took on the hometown team, and I had to take a few moments to soak it all in before getting to work.

With rowdy fans in the stands and the anticipation of what was to come, there was an electric moment just before kickoff that crescendoed into a frenzy out on the field.

And just like that, it was off to the races. A full-throttle battle with two teams giving it everything they had the entire game.

I paced up and down the sidelines with every play and every down. I took notes and went to work giving updates online. Adrenaline pumping, I wrote up the final story and sent it off to be put into the Saturday edition of the paper that you’re reading right now.

And once that was all done, I sat back exhausted. Sure, I hadn’t done much physical activity — but being around the game and this team again, I fed off of that energy.

And the same can be said for the team feeding off the energy coming from the black and gold faithful in the stands. But that goes for more than just Buffs football, it applies to every team at every school across our area.

I’ve always said the fans around here are some of the best, and they helped to prove it once again last night.

Broken Bow isn’t the shortest of drives, but Buffs fans made the journey and came ready in midseason form — despite having to do so in the August heat. And that was just game one.

Rivalry games, thrilling finishes, and playoff runs await us in the coming months, and I think parents and fans are just as excited as the players and coaches.

It’s been months of hard work to get to this point, but now that it’s here, it sort of feels like we never left. Sure, there have been many peaks and valleys that we’ve all had to go through — especially as the effects of COVID-19 rage on.

But for just a few hours on Friday night, we got to forget about the world outside the stadium fences as we jumped headfirst into the 2021 season.

I don’t know how it’s going to end, but the journey is half the fun. So strap in, football fans. I have a feeling this is going to be one that we all remember.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

