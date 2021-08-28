Cancel
Memories from the WHS Class of 1971:When art became life

By Ruth Ann Morrell Class of 1971
Washington Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many high school students, I roamed the halls of WHS with a hidden burden of teenage angst. As an academic nerd, I never felt that I was quite “enough” to fit in with any specific crowd. I didn’t seem to possess an engaging personality or lively sense of humor. I didn’t have the right clothes. I just wasn’t all that I wanted to be and wished that I could become someone else. When I joined the Drama Club, that wish became a reality.

