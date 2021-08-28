Cancel
Berkeley, CA

Saturday Spotlight: Rev. Dr. Meg Richardson

Cover picture for the articleRev. Dr. Meg Richardson joined the faculty of Starr King School in 2014 as Visiting Assistant Professor of Unitarian Universalist History. Dr. Richardson, a graduate of Harvard Divinity School and Durham University, has studied our living tradition in both the United States and Great Britain, and was mentored by scholars including Conrad Wright, James Luther Adams and Sheridan Gilley. In addition to serving as the acting coordinator for the UU Certificate program, Dr. Richardson teaches UU History and Polity.

