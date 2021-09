Find more on Al’s podcast@Al Bernstein Unplugged: On Boxing |. Al Bernstein is best known to a national audience as the voice of boxing, first for ESPN, and now for Showtime. He has carved out a career of varied endeavors and achieved success in television, movies, and as a live stage performer. In 2012, Bernstein received the highest honor in boxing by being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He is one of only a few broadcasters to be so honored.