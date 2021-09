The Collins-Maxwell cross country teams hosted the Spartan Earlybird meet Aug. 26 at the Center Grove Orchard near Maxwell. Should both teams remain healty they each showed they have the potential to win the Iowa Star Conference and qualify for state at the Spartan Earlybird meet. Both teams came in second. The girls fell just one point shy of tying Baxter for first, scoring 47 points to the Bolts' 46. The boys finished with 56 points, coming just seven points behind Grand View Christian's winning score of 49. The girls' race had six schools place in the team standings. The boys had eight teams qualify for team scoring.