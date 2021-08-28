Cancel
Coffeetime Column: At least those scars prove you have lived

By Dr. Andy, Renie Bowman
Duncan Banner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the story of a certain ornery little twelve-year old boy, who showed up at school one morning with an impressive shiner? His black eye was truly a thing of brutal beauty. Upon greeting him, his teacher immediately noticed and asked him in horror, “Who gave you such a terrible black eye?!” His proud response, “Heck, Ma’am, they don’t just go ‘round givin’ these things away. Ya’ gotta fight for ‘em.”

