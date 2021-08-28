Looking to build on offensive outburst, Austin FC host FC Dallas

For the second time this season Seattle went into the Texas summer heat, played a rotated lineup, scored a goal and got a winning result on the road. Fueled by Raúl Ruidíaz’s magic immediately after coming on, the Sounders made his tally hold up for a 1-0 win. This was an even affair, as Dallas controlled long periods of possession without creating big chances, and Seattle was content to concede much of the ball but create some excellent counter attacks in the first half. After scoring, the Sounders bunkered effectively and left with their eighth clean sheet.