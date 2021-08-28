Looking to build on offensive outburst, Austin FC host FC Dallas
Austin FC will look to enact some revenge against FC Dallas -- and build on some rare momentum -- when their geographic rivals makes the trip south on Interstate 35 Sunday. Austin FC's most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Portland last weekend, snapping a three-match losing streak. They had won only one of their previous six matches, and among the losses was at FC Dallas on Aug. 7, and Austin is looking for a little payback for that 2-0 result.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
