Mown today, moan tomorrow – these “Keep Off The Grass” signs show that people still care about green issues, especially when it comes to their front lawns. OK, so civil authorities in Riga, Latvia don’t want folks trampling the tender grass in city parks – we get it. What we DON’T get is the local fashion, which seems to consist of too-short trousers and white clogs sporting an odd protuberance at the toe. Also, to whom does one report rules-breakers: a parks & rec ranger or the fashion police? (images at top and above via Anna Hanks)