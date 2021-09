Tales of Arise, the first new game in the series for half a decade, now has a demo and you can get it from the PlayStation and Xbox store fronts. Players will be able to pick their favourite character and explore Elde Menancia, one of the regions of the game. If you do play the demo you will get the ‘Vacation Hootle’ as a bonus if you purchase the full game. I have no idea what a ‘Vacation Hootle’ is.