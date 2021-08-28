Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham twice throws away lead to draw 2-2 with Palace

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher scored both times as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League. They were the first points West Ham has dropped this season after winning both of its opening games. Patrick Vieira’s Palace remains winless on two points. Pablo Fornals exchanged passes with Michail Antonio before slotting in the opener in the 39th minute. Gallagher leveled in the 58th. After Antonio restored West Ham's lead Gallagher leveled inside two minutes.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Fornals
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueKESQ

Record-breaker Antonio leads West Ham to 2nd straight win

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio’s record goal for West Ham was sealed with a kiss. The fun-loving striker became the London club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era by moving onto 49 goals with two in a 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester at the Olympic Stadium. Antonio’s first pushed him past Paolo Di Canio’s previous record mark of 47 and he celebrated by running to the sideline and raising aloft a cardboard cut-out of himself. Spinning around to cheers from a packed crowd, Antonio finished his little act by planting a kiss on himself before tossing the cut-out to the ground. West Ham has opened with two straight wins.
UEFABBC

Europa League draw: Leicester, West Ham, Rangers & Celtic discover groups

Leicester will face Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C of the 2021-22 Europa League. West Ham will play Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H. Scottish champions Rangers have been drawn against Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby in Group A, while Celtic are in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Carabao Cup third round draw: Manchester United host West Ham

Manchester United will face West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup. This stage of the competition sees the teams involved in European competitions enter, so it’s a new experience for the Hammers, who usually enter in the second round. Man City will begin their defence of the...
Premier League90min.com

West Ham predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

West Ham United will be looking to make it three Premier League wins from three on Saturday afternoon when they face Crystal Palace at the London Stadium. The Hammers will be hoping for a repeat performance of Monday’s game with Leicester City, which saw 60,000 fans watch a 4-1 thrashing of the Foxes.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace in Sassuolo contact for Boga

Premier League clubs are queuing for Sassuolo wing-back Jeremie Boga. The former Chelsea trainee's future with Sassuolo is in doubt as he seeks a bigger stage. A return to England has been mooted and Foot Mercato says West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are all in contact. Boga is expected...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

David Moyes SLAMS poor quality of West Ham's pitch after draw with Crystal Palace, describing surface as 'below Premier League standards' as Hammers' good start to season hits a snag

David Moyes slammed the state of the West Ham pitch, labelling it below Premier League standard, as his side were held at home by Crystal Palace. Sportsmail revealed on Saturday that the Hammers were looking for two more members to add to head groundsman Dougie Robertson’s team to improve their sub-standard surface.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes finds positives in Crystal Palace draw

West Ham boss David Moyes admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Moyes concedes it was two points dropped at home. He stated: "We want to be greedy and we always want to try and get the three points. "We can look at the positives. There were lots...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira explains tactical switch for West Ham point

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admits a tactical switch helped rescue a point at West Ham. Conor Gallagher struck twice for the visitors on the day. Vieira elaborated on just how Palace managed to score those goals in the second-half: “One thing we needed to change [from the first-half] was running a little bit more in behind.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Opposition Analysis: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham sit top of the league going to Saturday’s fixtures for the first time in 15 years - The Hammers have had a storming start to their Premier League campaign. The Irons won an inspired comeback at Newcastle after trailing twice they won 4-2 in an entertaining match. They then beat UEFA Europa League opposition, in the form of Leicester City. It was a resounding West Ham win, 4-1 on the night albeit against ten men. This leaves West Ham top and full of confidence as the outright top scorers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy