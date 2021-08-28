Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams Special Teams Coach Joe DeCamillis in COVID-19 Protocol: NFL Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 7 days ago

August 28: According to a report out of Denver, the Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. Per the report, DeCamillis is vaccinated.

The Rams will play their preseason finale without DeCamillis against the Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

DeCamillis has a background of 33 years of coaching experience. This is the first season in which DeCamillis is with the Rams.

August 26: Rams coach Sean McVay said defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson will have a minor knee procedure that will sideline him for several weeks.

Robinson was projected to see time in a starting role. Now, his time for the Week 1 opener will be put in jeopardy as the Rams prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12.

August 25: The Rams have waived long snapper Steven Wirtel, the team announced. The departure of Wirtel comes in a corresponding move to make room for the newly acquired running back Sony Michel.

Rosters are allowed just 80 players at this point in training camp, so the move allows for Michel to be added. General manager Les Snead said that Michel should report to the team by tonight.

August 25: The Rams are trading for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, the deal is a "placeholder" until Los Angeles lands the fourth-round compensation selection from the John Johnson III departure. Johnson left Los Angeles for the Cleveland Browns this offseason and is expected to garner a fourth-round compensation in return.

August 24: The Rams have activated punter Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19/Reserve List and waived/no recall tight end Kyle Markway, the team announced.

Bojorquez was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List prior to the Rams' second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend.

August 23: Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. left practice early following an injury to his thumb and was unable to return.

I'm not sure,"McVay said after practice when asked about Henderson's status. "He got his thumb. Don't have any updates on that."

McVay stated he didn't know the severity of the injury. With injuries to Cam Akers and Raymond Calais already behind them, Henderson's thumb scare now marks the third injury to the running back room.

More context regarding the significance of the injury will presumably follow in the coming days.

August 23: The Rams have waived running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Calais is able to revert to Injured Reserve once he clears waivers. The Rams' roster now sits at 81 players ahead of Tuesday's 80-man deadline cutdown. All rosters must be at 80 players by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

August 22: Rams coach Sean McVay said following Saturday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders that punter returner and running back Raymond Calais injured his foot/ankle and will undergo surgery.

August 21: The Rams have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19/Reserve list, the team announced.

The Rams will be without a punter in the team's second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Place kicker Matt Gay is expected to take over the punting duties in the meantime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGh1m_0bfqf4g700

August 18: Rams coach Sean McVay says that rookie wide wide receiver Ben Skowronek will miss four to six weeks following surgery on his fractured forearm.

Skowronek suffered the injury to his forearm in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

August 17: Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd left practice with trainers tending to his ankle. Rams coach Sean McVay also shared that wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered a knee injury Saturday night, which led to a missed practice on Monday. Meanwhile, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and defensive end Eric Banks both missed practice with sore backs.

August 16: The Rams announced they've waived kicker Austin MacGinnis, linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, defensive end Maximilian Roberts and defensive tackle George Silvanic.

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET until their 90-man roster must be cut down to 85 players.

August 12: Rams safety Nick Scott missed practice on Thursday and coach Sean McVay added context regarding his absence, stating that he expects Scott to miss a month.

Scott injured his knee but the Rams remain hopeful that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

August 11: The Rams have claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday. Most recently in 2020, Pope was a member of the Packers' practice squad.

August 10: The Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced.

August 10: Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) missed practice.

Meanwhile, cornerback Robert Rochell, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III returned to practice following their surgeries.

August 6: Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team.

August 4: Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell was activated off the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Atwell sat out of the first 10 days of training camp, but has now been cleared to resume football activities. The Rams will slowly begin to ramp up the second-round rookie.

August 3: Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that x-rays were negative on quarterback Matthew Stafford's right thumb.

While that's encouraging news, McVay did say that Stafford has a contusion to his thumb.

August 2: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bangs thumb on helmet during a pass in practice.

This is the same thumb that Stafford had surgically repaired this offseason. The severity of the injury is currently unknown according to coach Sean McVay.

Read more on RamDigest.com by clicking here

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Comments / 0

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
127
Followers
206
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Ryan Pope
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#American Football#Wirtel#New England Patriots#Espn#Nfl Network#The Las Vegas Raiders#Paris Ford#Calais#Injured Reserve#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Chicago Bears#The Arizona Cardinals#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL Tracker

August 23: Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. left practice early following an injury to his thumb and was unable to return. I'm not sure,"McVay said after practice when asked about Henderson's status. "He got his thumb. Don't have any updates on that." McVay stated he...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams will face Andy Dalton in SNF season opener

The LA Rams have set their roster at who is in and who is not, and will not begin to turn their attention towards the next big challenge on the calendar. That would be the kickoff of their 2021 NFL season by hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on September 12, 2021, at 5:20 pm PT at SoFi Stadium.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Will Aaron Donald get his 100th sack this season?

According to Pro Football Reference, Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald is 14.5 sacks away from 100. In 2020, he had 13.5 sacks. In 2018, his best campaign, AD compiled 20.5 sacks in 16 games, just over an average of 1.25 sacks per game. With the addition of the 17th game this season, Donald would need to average (0.85) one sack per game in order to reach his 100th.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLNew York Post

Patriots announcer apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ Cam Newton comment

The Patriots’ radio color commentator apologized Sunday after he was criticized for suggesting quarterback Cam Newton was distracted by rap music at practice last week. “That’s something I know that’s drawn attention for being racially insensitive,” Scott Zolak, a former backup quarterback for the Patriots, said before New England beat the Giants in the preseason finale Sunday night. “I’m sorry for that comment. I didn’t need to make that comment.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Fox Sports radio host drops brutal Andrew Luck take

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their final preseason game, though they’re planning on resting most of their starters. The preseason is a very touchy subject for Colts fans, as it serves as an untimely reminder of Andrew Luck’s retirement. We hate to even bring it up, but Tuesday...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts signing former Texans WR after TY Hilton news is a smart move

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiving corps will never draw as much attention as the star-studded units teams like the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys have, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper group in the league. However, the Colts’ depth at the position took a hit over the weekend when...
NFL27 First News

Browns lose key special teams player to NFL team

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Wide Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. He spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after the Browns claimed him off waivers from the Rams in 2019. Last season with the Browns, Hodge was a key...

Comments / 0

Community Policy