Smartwatch demand surged 47 percent this spring

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 7 days ago

The smartwatch market doesn't appear to be cooling down any time soon — if anything, it's heating up. Strategy Analytics estimates smartwatch shipments grew by a whopping 47 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021, with 18.1 million of the wearables shipping this spring. Demand (at least from retailers) has returned to "pre-pandemic levels," according to the analyst firm's Steven Waltzer — it hasn't been this hot since 2018.

#Smartwatches#Android#Strategy Analytics#Garmin#Apple Watch Series#Galaxy Watch 4#Lte#Chinese
