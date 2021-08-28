Teen rescued from hostage situation in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old girl is safe and unharmed after she was held hostage by a relative on Friday evening. Patrol deputies initially responded to a home on the 5700 block of Lupin Drive in Sun Valley at 4:00 p.m. on August 27. When deputies arrived they located a 19-year-old girl who was outside the residence. The teen wanted to retrieve personal items she had in the home, but she said her uncle Luis Topete, 41, wasn’t allowing her access.