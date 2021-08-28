Cancel
With 16 guaranteed contracts, a Celtics player needs to go before opening night - but who?

By Justin Quinn
The Boston Celtics are making use of the league’s expanded roster limits in the offseason, which the NBA allows clubs to roster as many as 20 players until the regular season rolls around and roster size shrink to 15. Currently at 16 guaranteed players, the Celtics will need to get at least one player off their books before the 2021-22 season starts in earnest.

But who to move, and how to do it? There are at least five likely subjects on the roster at present, and there are several ways it could come together depending on how other teams view Boston’s players and what the Celtics are willing to do to make a roster spot free up.

Let’s review who might be off the team come opening night, and the more likely ways it could happen for each.

Kris Dunn - guard

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Dunn is potentially a helpful player on the defensive end of the ball even if his shot doesn’t come around, and could make for a quality rotation player if it does.

He’ll never get the minutes he needs for either to help the Celtics however, and with him making $5 million this season, it stands to reason he’s one of the more probable targets to be on the move as a result.

It’s not out of the question a team might simply be happy to take the Providence College product into cap space or an exception given his potential to prop up second unit defenses. He might also be part of a two-for-one deal bringing back a better positional fit.

Enes Kanter - center

Kevin C. Cox-USA TODAY Sports

At a bargain deal of $2.6 million, Enes Kanter shouldn’t be hard to move to a team that could use a little more quality depth in their frontcourt.

The Turkish big man isn’t making too much to be cut outright if the team felt it had enough competent help with their own bigs, as well.

We don’t expect him to be moved given what he can do on the floor and how well-loved he was in the locker room, but he has to be in the conversation with such a team-friendly deal paying for solid production.

Bruno Fernando - center

AP Photo/John Locher

Fernando is still raw, but flashes enough potential he might interest other teams to take on outright into their cap space without any sweeteners needed.

And with him slated to earn just $1.7 million this season with no commitment beyond that, the Angolan big man could well be one of the best candidates to move for the Celtics.

There are, for the same reasons, plenty of cause to consider trying to hang on to the young center, though the exigencies of cap management may end up forcing the issue.

Jabari Parker - forward

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 3 pick has a compelling narrative should he stick in the league and manage to turn his career around — but will it be in Boston this season that he does it?

With just $100,000 in salary guaranteed before opening night brings his full salary of $2.1 million onto the books, there’s a compelling reason to move on from Parker for the Celtics.

He’s perhaps the most likely to be cut outright as a result, but one of if not the best offensive player of the five at a position of need for the Celtics.

Carsen Edwards - guard

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Still young enough a team might take a flyer on him, Edwards makes just $1.7 million as well with one more season after that at $1.9 million, and might be shed for a second-round pick, or perhaps the cash to cover his remaining salary.

At worst, both. He might even prove a rotation player if he ends up on a team with enough minutes for him to actually work on his game.

He could also be part of a twofer in the same vein as Dunn should the Celtics look to resolve their roster size conundrum that way.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Offseason Photo Of Jayson Tatum Is Going Viral

The Boston Celtics are expecting Jayson Tatum to carry much of the load for them next season. It seems the young star is getting physically ready for the task. In recent offseason photos, Tatum can be seen working out in the gym. The two-time All-Star is pictured performing lunges and goblet squats, and while it’s not clear what dumbbells he’s using for the first exercise, he’s got a 100-pounder in his hands for the second.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Unhappy Stars the Celtics Need to Trade For

The Boston Celtics’ offseason started out with a major change in their front office after longtime president Danny Ainge retired from his post. Now Celtics ex-coach Brad Stevens has taken over the job and has made moves to revamp the team’s roster. He made a splash with his first move...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford traded to Charlotte in recent B/R piece

Boston Celtics fans, if you are over the moon about Al Horford being back in the fold, Bleacher Report is here to whip you into an anxious frenzy. With one guaranteed year left on his contract, Horford is far from a keeper at this point, especially after taking his talents to Philadelphia following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. That could change quickly with winning, but Horford likely isn’t the next Celtic to land a contract extension after President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens locked down the team’s core this offseason.
NBACelticsBlog

NBA 2K trade ideas: Ben Simmons to Boston and Kevin Love a Celtic?

It’s a common refrain we’ve heard from the NBA internet’s realism police when off-the-wall trade ideas are proposed. Their warning, as dour as it may be, has some real value in the midst of the NBA season, when games and rumors are aplenty and brain power has no shortage of outlets to which it can be applied.
NBANBC Sports

Former NBA exec makes bold prediction on Celtics' place in East

The Boston Celtics were a .500 team last season but have made plenty of changes to their roster over the last few months via trades and NBA free agency. Do all these changes make the Celtics one of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference entering the 2021-22 season?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Rajon Rondo LAL signing opens the door for IT to sign with Cs

While Rajon Rondo rejoined a 17x championship-winning team he had previously reached the promised land with, that team was not the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers were the winners of the Rondo sweepstakes after the floor general was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Traded from the Los Angeles Clippers along with Patrick Beverley, both guards have since been shuffled off the Grizz roster with Beverley now in Minnesota.
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades, player movement: Nets, Lakers load up on veteran depth; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm

While there are still a few free agents yet to land with teams, and a potential Ben Simmons trade on the horizon, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Celtics give Robert Williams surprising contract extension

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to terms with center Robert Williams on a four-year contract extension. The Boston Celtics have had themselves a busy offseason. They traded Kemba Walker, signed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and signed Marcus Smart to a long-term contract extension. As it turns out, the Celtics were far from finished, as they agreed to terms with a player currently on the roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Breaking down the Juancho Hernangomez trade

The Boston Celtics just traded for Juancho Hernangomez, continuing their busy offseason. Brad Stevens has come out of the gates firing in his first summer as President of Basketball Operations. He has already made four trades this offseason. The team is set up to look much different than it did...
NBANBA

Celtics Sign Josh Richardson to Contract Extension

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed six-year NBA veteran Josh Richardson to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We feel fortunate to be able to extend Josh,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “He is...

